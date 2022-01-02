Patricia Diane Mannix -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Patricia Diane Mannix, 68, of 130 Jimmy Love Lane, Columbia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. John Rikenbacker, 156 Snapover Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7:00 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.