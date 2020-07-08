Patricia Cusack Britt -- Dorchester
0 comments

Patricia Cusack Britt -- Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Ms. Patricia Cusack Britt, 66, of 285 Sandhill Road, Dorchester, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Cantey officiating.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Britt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News