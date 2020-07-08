Patricia Cusack Britt -- Dorchester

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Ms. Patricia Cusack Britt, 66, of 285 Sandhill Road, Dorchester, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Cantey officiating.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.