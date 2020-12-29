Patricia Culler Watson -- Wolfton

WOLFTON -- Mrs. Patricia Culler Watson passed into eternal life from her home in the Limestone community on Dec. 27, 2020.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
A private celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Limestone United Methodist Church in Wolfton, with the Rev. Don Studebaker officiating. The service will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend on Facebook page “Trinity Limestone.” CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and burial. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law Rob Balcerzak and Brian Kirkland, grandsons Matthew Balcerzak and Silas Kirkland, and nephews Steven Gardner and Will Allgood.
Patricia was born Patricia Elaine Culler on July 20, 1941, in Orangeburg County, the third child of the late Willis Calhoun Culler and the late Janie Kemmerlin Culler. As a young child, she discovered her love of music and went on to major in music and education at Winthrop University. She married her high school sweetheart after graduation. Patricia began her teaching career at Ellis Avenue Elementary School and retired 38 years later from Pelion Elementary School. Over her career, she impacted over 1,000 young lives. Patricia shared her love of music and her belief in Jesus Christ through playing hand bells and directing the music program at Vacation Bible School at St. Andrews UMC for many years. She also played the organ at Limestone UMC where she was a devoted member. Patricia shared her love of scouting through leading two Girl Scout troops and hosting many sleepovers. She taught her children and grandchildren to love all of God's creatures, even spiders and snakes. Patricia was also a member of DAR, Junior Service League and Garden Club. In later years, she enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband and friends. Patricia was consistently kind, caring, courteous and loyal.
Survivors include her husband and constant companion of 57 years, Albert Chandler Watson Jr.; daughter Anna Watson Balcerzak (Rob) of Shelton, Connecticut; daughter Trisha Watson Kirkland (Brian) of Columbia; grandchildren Matthew and Maranda Balcerzak, Lucia and Silas Kirkland; sisters Jeanette C. Gardner and husband JC, Junelle C. Felkel and husband Harvey (deceased), all of Orangeburg, and Sandra C. Zemp and husband Sidney of St. Matthews; two brothers Willis C. Culler Jr. and wife Jennifer of Orangeburg and Gerald L. Culler and wife Judy of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Sandra W. Perry and husband Jim of Orangeburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Grove Park Pharmacy, Amedysis Home Health, McLeod Home Care, RMC CCU Team, Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Limestone United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Agnes French, 1013 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
