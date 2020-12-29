Patricia Culler Watson -- Wolfton

A private celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Limestone United Methodist Church in Wolfton, with the Rev. Don Studebaker officiating. The service will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend on Facebook page “Trinity Limestone.” CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and burial. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Patricia was born Patricia Elaine Culler on July 20, 1941, in Orangeburg County, the third child of the late Willis Calhoun Culler and the late Janie Kemmerlin Culler. As a young child, she discovered her love of music and went on to major in music and education at Winthrop University. She married her high school sweetheart after graduation. Patricia began her teaching career at Ellis Avenue Elementary School and retired 38 years later from Pelion Elementary School. Over her career, she impacted over 1,000 young lives. Patricia shared her love of music and her belief in Jesus Christ through playing hand bells and directing the music program at Vacation Bible School at St. Andrews UMC for many years. She also played the organ at Limestone UMC where she was a devoted member. Patricia shared her love of scouting through leading two Girl Scout troops and hosting many sleepovers. She taught her children and grandchildren to love all of God's creatures, even spiders and snakes. Patricia was also a member of DAR, Junior Service League and Garden Club. In later years, she enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband and friends. Patricia was consistently kind, caring, courteous and loyal.