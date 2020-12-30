 Skip to main content
Patricia Culler Watson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Patricia Culler Watson passed into eternal life from her home in the Limestone community on Dec. 27, 2020.

The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The celebration of life service will be by invitation only. The service will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the "Trinity Limestone" Facebook page. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

