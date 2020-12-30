Patricia Culler Watson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Patricia Culler Watson passed into eternal life from her home in the Limestone community on Dec. 27, 2020.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
The celebration of life service will be by invitation only. The service will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the "Trinity Limestone" Facebook page. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.