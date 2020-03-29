Patricia C. Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia C. Brown was born on May 14, 1937, and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles C. Stahr and the late Edna Dale Miller Stahr of Wooster, Ohio.

She is loved by three daughters, Jackie (Dan) Bowen of Middletown, Ohio, Jill (Roger) Hampton of Cedar Park, Texas, Jamie (Mike) Young of Orangeburg; Trish was the loving “Mauma” to eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all that helped with her care and for the prayers that were sent for her comfort.

