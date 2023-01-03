Patricia Bonaparte Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mrs. Patricia Bonaparte Johnson, 79, of 328 Fair St., passed Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence.
Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG — Mrs. Patricia Bonaparte Johnson, 79, of 328 Fair St., passed Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence.
Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.