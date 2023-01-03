 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Bonaparte Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mrs. Patricia Bonaparte Johnson, 79, of 328 Fair St., passed Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

