Patricia Bonaparte Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Bonaparte Johnson, 79, of 328 Fair St., Orangeburg, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

God, in his infinite wisdom, called Patricia Bonaparte Johnson home to an eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by her children.

Patricia Bonaparte Johnson ” PJ, “Ladybug ”, Me Ma”, as she was affectionately called, was the daughter of the late Heyward and Frances Amaker Bonaparte. She was born on Sept. 18, 1943, the 2nd oldest child of six children in Orangeburg. She was married to the late Willie Johnson Jr and to this union, six children were born.

Patricia was a 1960 graduate of Wilkinson High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Library Science and her Masters degree in English from SC State College (University). She began her journey in the field of education as an English Instructor at Great Falls High School before accepting a position at John Ford High School, Holly Hill- Roberts High School, Calhoun County High School and lastly as Assistant Librarian at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School until her retirement in 1996. She was recruited to come back to Orangeburg School District as an instructor at New Vison Alternative School. She served as an Income Tax Preparer for over 40 years. She was a very organized and creative person who had a love for reading, writing poetry, traveling and watching Days of our Lives and the Steve Harvey Show.

Patricia was a lover of the English language and always encouraged others to use it correctly in writing and speech. Her love of the English Language lead her to open her own business proofreading/editing speeches and papers for individuals and yearbooks for SC State and Claflin University. She was an advocate of community involvement and action as a member of the NAACP, Sunlight Community Club, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Edisto Federal Credit Union, RWIG (Risky Women Investment Group) , Voter Registration Ward 5 precinct, Board member of Habitat for Humanity, and a 30 year Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Patricia loved the Lord, her family, friends and her church. She began her spiritual journey at Mount Calvary Baptist Church before moving her membership to New Mt Zion Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and hardworking 50(+) year member and steward of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and member of Church Women United, Busy Bee Club, Hazel F. Pierceictoria Scott Missionary Club, Senior Choir, Mass Choir and Gospel Choir member. She was a 29 year Trustee Board member (15 years) as chairperson for which she was presented with an Emeritus Award for her service in 2022.

More than anything else, Patricia loved being a mother, sister, grandmother, aunt cousin and friend. Anything she could do for anybody, she would because Patricia was a giver and didn't mind helping anybody. She loved her former students, high school and college classmates as well as traveling up and down the East Coast. She visited Hawaii, Bahamas, Jamaica, Cozumel and the Grand Cayman Island just to name a few.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willie Johnson Jr., sister, Lille Bonaparte Reed, grandson, Stephen Michael Seegars and daughter, Judith Yvette Johnson Geohaghan.

Patricia leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons, Willie Johnson III, Darrin Tyron Johnson, Jeffrey Dwayne (Adriane) Johnson; daughters, Regina Michelle Johnson, Joyce Yvonne (Stanley) Timmons; son-in-law, Ronald Geohaghan; siblings, Mary Louise Bonaparte, Annie Margaret Williams, Heyward (Barbara) Bonaparte and the Rev. Nathaniel (Henrietta) Bonaparte; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great- grandchildren; a special niece, Angela Williams; and a host of other relatives.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend their condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the funeral home's website by clicking on Mrs. Johnson's obituary.