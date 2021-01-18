Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle was born on Feb. 7, 1961, to the late Norman Clay Gleaton and Barbara Newsome Gleaton Odom.
She passed away Jan. 13, 2021.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Russell Brickle; mother, Barbara and stepfather, Thomas Odom; sons, Robert “Rocky” Crum and Clay Crum; siblings, Lillian “Cathy” Dowling, Dwayne Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; five grandchildren; and a special friend, Tiffany Williams, who was like a daughter to her. Memorial services are incomplete and will be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.