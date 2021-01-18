 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle was born on Feb. 7, 1961, to the late Norman Clay Gleaton and Barbara Newsome Gleaton Odom.

She passed away Jan. 13, 2021.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Russell Brickle; mother, Barbara and stepfather, Thomas Odom; sons, Robert “Rocky” Crum and Clay Crum; siblings, Lillian “Cathy” Dowling, Dwayne Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; five grandchildren; and a special friend, Tiffany Williams, who was like a daughter to her. Memorial services are incomplete and will be announced.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News