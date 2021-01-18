Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Annette Gleaton Crum Brickle was born on Feb. 7, 1961, to the late Norman Clay Gleaton and Barbara Newsome Gleaton Odom.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Russell Brickle; mother, Barbara and stepfather, Thomas Odom; sons, Robert “Rocky” Crum and Clay Crum; siblings, Lillian “Cathy” Dowling, Dwayne Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; five grandchildren; and a special friend, Tiffany Williams, who was like a daughter to her. Memorial services are incomplete and will be announced.