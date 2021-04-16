Patricia Anne Varner -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Patricia Anne Varner, 53, of Holly Hill, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on April 5, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on July 23, 1967, in Orangeburg, to Roy Carl Varner and Patricia Reed Varner, Patti was the baby sister to Tim, Dawn and Eddie. After graduating from Holly Hill with a certificate, Patti went on to eventually work at Santee Industries and resided in a small family-style group home in Holly Hill.

Patti is survived by her parents; her sister, Dawn; her brothers, Tim and Eddie; her brother-in-law, Mark (Cercopely); her sister-in-law, Zelda (Varner); three nieces; three nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Waiting to hug Patti second after Jesus, was her sorely missed Gammy (Eudora Lamber Felder). She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Powell Reed Felder; paternal grandparents, Edward M. and Thelma Hill Varner.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday April 18, at Eutawville Cemetery. The family will visit with friends and relatives immediately after the service. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).