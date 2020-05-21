Patricia Ann Kyles Auton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Patricia Ann Kyles Auton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Ann Kyles Auton, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born in Statesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Clayton Paul Kyles and Muriel Deal Kyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Auton Jr., in 1995, after 35 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Limestone United Methodist Church, 441 Limestone Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Don Studebaker officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Limestone Church Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Auton was educated in the public schools of Maiden, N.C. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor of science in home economics. She later received a Master of Education from South Carolina State University.

Mrs. Auton taught preschool at St. Andrews Kindergarten and retired from the Regional Medical Center's Human Resources Department. After retiring, she was an adjunct instructor in early childhood education at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for 10 years. She was a member and the organist at Limestone United Methodist Church. She was also the pianist for Trinity United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons and their wives, Gary and Jerrie Auton of Orangeburg, and Barry and Charlotte Auton of St. George; her grandchildren, Laura Auton, David Auton, BJ Auton and Joshua (Emily) Auton; her step-grandsons, Tyler Brownlee (Catherine) and Phillip Dalton; her great-grandchildren, Natalee Whitman and DJ, Kaylee, Sydney, Tanner, Jayce, Dawsyn and Ozzie Auton, and Bellamy Rice; her step-great-grandchildren, Makayla, Ava, Kora and Owen Dalton; her brothers, Don Paul Kyles (Brenda) of Newport, S.C., and Bruce Wayne Kyles (Patricia) of Asheboro, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcomed and appreciated. However, memorials may be made to the Limestone United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donny Trussell, 118 Donnetta Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118, or to the Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Auton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News