Patricia Ann Kyles Auton -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Ann Kyles Auton, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born in Statesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Clayton Paul Kyles and Muriel Deal Kyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Auton Jr., in 1995, after 35 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Limestone United Methodist Church, 441 Limestone Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Don Studebaker officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Limestone Church Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Auton was educated in the public schools of Maiden, N.C. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor of science in home economics. She later received a Master of Education from South Carolina State University.

Mrs. Auton taught preschool at St. Andrews Kindergarten and retired from the Regional Medical Center's Human Resources Department. After retiring, she was an adjunct instructor in early childhood education at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for 10 years. She was a member and the organist at Limestone United Methodist Church. She was also the pianist for Trinity United Methodist Church.