Patricia Ann Gilmore -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Ann Gilmore, 68, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Parlerville AME Church, 416 Pinewood Drive, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Gilmore passed away on Sunday, March 1.
Friends may call at the residence, 180 Cantey Drive, Apartment 205, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.
