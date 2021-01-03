 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Ann Butler -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Patricia Ann Butler -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Ann Butler

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Butler, 54, of 135 Topeka Lane, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-through viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence. However, online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News