Patricia Ann Butler -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Butler, 54, of 135 Topeka Lane, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.
COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.
Drive-through viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence. However, online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
