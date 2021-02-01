Patricia Ann Boneparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Patricia Ann Boneparte, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com