Patricia Ann Bonaparte -- Orangeburg
Patricia Ann Bonaparte -- Orangeburg

Patricia Ann Bonaparte

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral service for Ms. Patricia Ann Bonaparte, 63, of Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Ms. Bonaparte passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

