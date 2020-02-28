Patricia A. Robinson -- Denmark

DENMARK – Funeral services for Patricia A. Robinson, of 482 Laurel Ave., Denmark, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Lees. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She died Monday, Feb. 24, at the Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Center, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of Barbara Wallace, 103 Cooper St., Denmark, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

