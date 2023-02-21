CORDOVA -- Mrs. Patricia “Moma Pat” Thomas Benton of Cordova passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Rd, Cordova. Rev. Brian Self and Pastor Kenny Baltzegar will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eddie Proctor, Tradd Proctor, Ryan Merritt, Ty Merritt, Scottie Scott, Toby Inabinet, Thane Inabinet and Benji Gray.

Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Weeks, Terry Weeks, Bob Griffis, Brett Moorer, Frank Ginn, Alfred King, Colin Wolfe, Logan Wolfe, Eddie Bonnette and Tommy Scott.

Mrs. Benton was born on July 31, 1954, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late George Thomas and the late Helen Carson Thomas. She was a beautician for over 20 years at First Lady in Orangeburg where she would “make you beautiful.” She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and enjoyed singing gospel music. “Moma Pat”, as she was affectionately known, has never met a stranger. Her smile and her laugh would light up the room. Her family was her life. She loved being a wife, mother and “Nana.” To know her was to love her.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Fred Benton of the home; daughter, April Benton Cole (Nick) of Cordova; grandson, Thomas Cole of Cordova; sister, Phyllis Davis of Orangeburg; best friends, Judy Martin and Grace King and a number of nieces, nephews and additional family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Blair Becker, Rev. David Royster and the staff of Edisto Home Care and Hospice for their love, support and care of “Moma Pat.”

