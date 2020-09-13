Pate Phillip Prosser -- Eutawville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Pate Phillip Prosser, the eldest child of eight born to Dora Gaskins and Phillip Prosser on March 7, 1929, in Florence County, died Thursday, Sept. 10th, at the Victory House for Veterans in Walterboro.

The graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Eutawville Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are requested.

Pate was a U.S. Army "Buck" Sgt., enlisting at the age of 16. He served in the European theater as part of the Quartermaster Corps - 521 Carbine Infantry assigned to protect and maintain the supply chain. He volunteered for the War Dog K-9 Corps. While enlisted, Pate served in Raimes, France; Giesen and Darmstadt, Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1948949 after having "re-upped" in the USAF because there were no jobs available at that time.

He graduated Johnsonville High School on the GI Bill in 1953 and had fathered two children by his German war bride, Edith Bockhardt Prosser. There would be a third child born in 1957. The young family lived in Johnsonville, Georgetown and Charleston. Following retirement from SeaboardSX Railroad in 1987, Pate and Edith settled in Eutawville "on the lake."