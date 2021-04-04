 Skip to main content
Pastor William B. Amaker -- Santee
Pastor William B. Amaker -- Santee

Pastor William B. Amaker

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Pastor William B. Amaker, 80, of Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Matthews Church of God Cemetery, 1112 Bridge St., St. Matthews. Pastor Bobby Daymon is officiating.

Pastor Amaker passed away Monday, March 29.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Friends may express condolences to his wife, Cora Amaker, 6549 Five Chop Road, Santee; his daughter, Stacy Amaker, 803-662-3209; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

