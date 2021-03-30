 Skip to main content
Pastor William B. Amaker --- Santee
SANTEE -- Pastor William B. Amaker, 80, of Santee, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may express condolences to his wife, Cora Amaker, 6549 Five Chop Road, Santee,; his daughter, Stacy Amaker at 803-662-3209; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

