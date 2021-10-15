Pastor Steven O’Neal Vaughn -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Pastor Steven O'Neal Vaughn, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Born March 5, 1953, in Orangeburg, he was the son of the late J.W. Vaughn and Betty Gibson Vaughn. He worked for the Colleton County School District as the food service manager at Walterboro High and then Colleton County High School for many years. In 1985, he answered the call to be a minister of the gospel for the Church of God of Prophecy. He began ministering at the Port Royal Church of God of Prophecy and continued at Smoaks Church of God of Prophecy, where he has been the Pastor for 27 years. O'Neal was also a faithful employee of the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home for many years.
O'Neal always found the best in people. He centered his life around his Lord and his family and adored his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. A true servant of God, he always held the needs of his congregation close to his heart. He enjoyed vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains, taking trips to Cades Cove and cooking for his family. To know O'Neal was to love him, his caring heart, and never-ending smile.
Surviving are the love and light of his life of 43 years, Lillie Lemacks Vaughn of Walterboro; sons, Jason O'Neal Vaughn and his wife Keitha of Walterboro and Justin James Vaughn and his wife Abby of Bluffton; one that he loved as a son, Allan Varnadoe; grandchildren, Braxton Jase Vaughn, Sawyer Graham Vaughn and Addison Grace Vaughn; sister, Pamela Shuler of Orangeburg; and his dearest friend of 45 years that he loved like a brother, Micheal Frederickson. He was preceded in death by a brother, James “Wilkie” Vaughn.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Smoaks Church of God of Prophecy, Sign Fund, c/o Lisa Davis, 12055 Mount Carmel Road, Ruffin, SC 29475.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Faith Walterboro, 858 Bells Highway, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.
Attending COGOP pastors are asked to be honorary escorts and their presence is requested in the narthex of the church at 3 p.m.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral ceremony at Faith Walterboro.
Arrangements are by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843-538-5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
