Pastor Steven O’Neal Vaughn -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Pastor Steven O'Neal Vaughn, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born March 5, 1953, in Orangeburg, he was the son of the late J.W. Vaughn and Betty Gibson Vaughn. He worked for the Colleton County School District as the food service manager at Walterboro High and then Colleton County High School for many years. In 1985, he answered the call to be a minister of the gospel for the Church of God of Prophecy. He began ministering at the Port Royal Church of God of Prophecy and continued at Smoaks Church of God of Prophecy, where he has been the Pastor for 27 years. O'Neal was also a faithful employee of the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home for many years.

O'Neal always found the best in people. He centered his life around his Lord and his family and adored his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. A true servant of God, he always held the needs of his congregation close to his heart. He enjoyed vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains, taking trips to Cades Cove and cooking for his family. To know O'Neal was to love him, his caring heart, and never-ending smile.