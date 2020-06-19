Pastor Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson -- Orangeburg

Raised in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, she was a graduate of Orangeburg School District Five. She matriculated at South Carolina State College (University) in Orangeburg, where she earned her bachelor's degree in social work. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of Christian leadership from the Body of Christ School of the Great Commission and International Bible Institute in Columbia.

“Mother Jefferson” or “Granny” as she was affectionately known, loved sharing the word of God. She was the pastor and founder of Jefferson Street Full Gospel Holiness Church in Orangeburg. She built her church from the ground up. She pastored Jefferson Street for over 43 years. Pastor Jefferson believed in leading by example. She loved praising God and sharing the Word with all whom she came in contact with. She preached and lived her life through holiness. She believed that holiness is the only way to God's kingdom. She was a member of the Women of Faith and Spirit Ministry of the Cope and Orangeburg areas. Most recently, she became a member of Platt Springs Baptist Church in West Columbia.