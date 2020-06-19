Pastor Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Pastor Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson, 82, of 136 Jefferson Lane, Orangeburg.
Pastor Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson, daughter of the late Edward and Cora Bell Jones, was born on Aug. 1, 1937, in Fort Motte. She departed this life peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Providence Health.
Raised in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, she was a graduate of Orangeburg School District Five. She matriculated at South Carolina State College (University) in Orangeburg, where she earned her bachelor's degree in social work. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of Christian leadership from the Body of Christ School of the Great Commission and International Bible Institute in Columbia.
“Mother Jefferson” or “Granny” as she was affectionately known, loved sharing the word of God. She was the pastor and founder of Jefferson Street Full Gospel Holiness Church in Orangeburg. She built her church from the ground up. She pastored Jefferson Street for over 43 years. Pastor Jefferson believed in leading by example. She loved praising God and sharing the Word with all whom she came in contact with. She preached and lived her life through holiness. She believed that holiness is the only way to God's kingdom. She was a member of the Women of Faith and Spirit Ministry of the Cope and Orangeburg areas. Most recently, she became a member of Platt Springs Baptist Church in West Columbia.
An exceptional woman of God, she can be described by using the following adjectives: God-fearing, saved and sanctified, prayer warrior, proud, honest, loyal, lovable, powerful, trustworthy, peaceful, and a motivator.
She worked for the Regional Medical Center for 37 years. After retiring from the Regional Medical Center, she was employed by Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four as a special needs para assistant. She also worked with Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five as a substitute teacher.
She was married to the late Marion Cleveland Jefferson and to this union, four beautiful souls were born: Blake Cleveland, Linda Ann, Victoria Delorise, and Marion Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband and three of her children, Blake Cleveland, Victoria Delorise, and Marion Jr.
She prided herself in being a wonderful mother, a terrific grandmother, a loving and supportive great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, devoted church leader and a true woman of God.
She leaves to cherish fond memories a loving daughter, Linda Ann Jefferson of Columbia; four wonderful grandchildren, Dr. Vickel M. Darby of Orangeburg, Dr. Rashad Y. (Clarissa) Darby of Augusta, Georgia, Yolanda S. (Douglas Richardson) Darby of Myrtle Beach, and Sarah L. (Christian) Ayler of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; nine awesome great-grands, Christian V. Owens of Orangeburg, De'George R. Darby and Larry Hatchett of Augusta, SaNiya A. Darby of Columbia, DaMarcus J. Darby-Richardson of Myrtle Beach, Jayla Ayler, Christian Ayler Jr. and Nicholas Ayler of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Rashad Y. Darby Jr. of Augusta; one caring sister, Leonoria Riley, and one supportive brother, Henry Jones of Columbia; very special families, the Bovains, Archie, Hickman, Davis, Simon, Stacks and the Williams families; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted daughters and sons and friends; and the Platt Springs Baptist Church and Jefferson Street Full Gospel Holiness Church families.
Pastor Sarah Jefferson possessed an abundance of love, holiness, mentorship, energy, praying hands and patience. She was indeed a “rock” to all who needed her. Every day she lived for holiness. In her own words, “Holiness is the only way to Heaven.”
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
