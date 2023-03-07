ORANGEBURG -- Pastor Randy Keitt, 59, of 790 Partridge Road, Orangeburg, SC, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 790 Partridge Road, Orangeburg between the hours of 5:00pm - 7:00pm daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.