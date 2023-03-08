ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Pastor Randy Keitt, 59, of 790 Partridge Road, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Eugene Keitt, Jr. is officiating.

Pastor Keitt passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 12:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 790 Partridge Road, Orangeburg between the hours of 5:00pm - 7:00pm daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

