Pastor Louise Hughes

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Pastor Louise Hughes, 76, of 819 Uncle Bud Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Samuel J. Hughes is officiating.

Mrs. Hughes passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, at her residence.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, the Rev. Samuel J. Hughes, 819 Uncle Bud Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

