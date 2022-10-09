 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paris O. Sweeper -- Orangeburg

Paris O. Sweeper

ORANGEBURG -- Paris O. Sweeper, 47, of 284 Seminole St., died Oct. 3, 2022, at MUSC.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Unity Fellowship Community Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

