Pansy Smith -- Cope

Pansy Smith

COPE -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Pansy Smith, 97, of 906 Sturkie St., Cope.

Mrs. Smith passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to the residence at 803-531-1090, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

