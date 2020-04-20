Pansy Smith -- Cope
Pansy Smith -- Cope

COPE -- Mrs. Pansy Smith, 97, of 906 Sturkie St., Cope, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to the residence, at (803) 531-1090 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

