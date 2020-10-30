 Skip to main content
Pamela S. Mack -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Pamela S. Mack, 49, of Harleyville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence.

Services are incomplete at this time. Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

