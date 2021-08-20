Pamela Lorraine Sumpter -- Cope

COPE -- The graveside service for Ms. Pamela Lorraine Sumpter, 39, of Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cope.

Ms. Sumpter passed away Thursday, Aug. 12.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her sister, Elaine Sumpter, 744 Bonnette Road, Cope. When visiting the residence, please follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may also call the funeral home.