Pamela L. Parham -- St. Matthews
Pamela L. Parham -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Pamela L. Parham will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews.

Attendance will be limited to 30 people, and COVID precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed.

