Pamela L. Parham -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Pamela L. Parham will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews.
Attendance will be limited to 30 people, and COVID precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.