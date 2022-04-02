Pamela Hutto Dantzler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Pamela Hutto Dantzler went home to be with Jesus early Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at the age of 60.

Pam was the daughter of Virginia S. Hutto and the late Joseph E. Hutto. As a child, Pam was always active in school, church and playing the piano.

In 1983, Pam married her husband Bill and went on to have one daughter, Kaylyn, who married Scott Elton and gave Pam and Bill two beautiful grandbabies, Sammie and Connor.

She worked as a teacher and then in several nursing homes. She has been at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg for many years as the social director. Pam offered herself as pianist, music director and worship leader to many surrounding churches. She was a member and used her talents at First Baptist of Bamberg, Fellowship Baptist Church in Wolfton, First Baptist Church in Elloree, Northgate Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Highland Baptist Church and to her final church home of Cope Baptist Church.

Pam is survived by her mother, Virginia; her husband, Bill; their daughter, Kaylyn, with her husband Scott and their kids, Sammie and Connor; her brother, Jody Hutto, with his wife Jimmie Lynn and their son Brice; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pam joins many people who have passed before her, such as her father “Bojack,” several aunts and uncles, friends, loved ones, and patients that she cared for so much.

The family is planning a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at First Baptist Church of Bamberg. Visitation with the family will follow after. With the participation of the Rev. Anthony Day, the Rev. John O'Cain and the Rev. Greg Dowey.