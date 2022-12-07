Pamela Ferris Miles -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Pamela Ferris Miles, 74, of Orangeburg, joined her heavenly family on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was the wife of Donald Franklin Miles for 46 years. A private service will be held.

Pamela was born in Orangeburg to the late Constantine Anton Ferris and the late Louise Jenkins Ferris.

Pamela graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Southern Methodist College. She worked until retirement in many Orangeburg County Government offices as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Mark Harold Davis (Jannie) of West Columbia; two daughters, Tammy Marie Martin (Harold), Hope Sunshine Miles, all of Orangeburg; brother, Kenneth Henry Ferris (Judith) of Bamberg; six grandchildren, Michael, Nick, Matthew, Dalton, Alex and Manny; four great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Pamela's memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 7951 E. Maplewood Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.

