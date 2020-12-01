 Skip to main content
Pamela Claxton -- Fort Motte
Pamela Claxton -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Pamela Claxton, of Fort Motte died on Monday at tRMC.

Funeral plans will be announced at a later date by Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

