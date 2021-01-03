Palmoneda Tabor Agic -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Palmoneda Tabor Agic, 78, of Cordova, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Agic was born on March 20, 1942, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Doris Max Tabor and the late Maxine Vance Tabor. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Agic.

Survivors include her children, Craig Matthew Agic of Cordova, Stephen Gerald Agic (Rebecca) of Cordova, Virginia Patricia McDougal (Christopher) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rose Agic, Paul Matthew Agic, Dakota Chase McDougal and Raven Nioaka McDougal; brothers, Randy Tabor, Stanley Tabor (Nancy), Talmadge Tabor, Gregory Tabor (Bobbie); best friend, Tommie Jo Hartley.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mauricio Bassante for his love and care of Mrs. Agic during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

