Owen L. Livingston Sr. -- Cayce
CAYCE -- Owen L. Livingston Sr., 91, of Cayce, entered into eternal rest Aug. 1, 2020.

Owen was born July 4, 1929 in Woodford to the late Annie Belle and Claude Livingston. He proudly served in the United States Army as well as the South Carolina National Guard for several years and had a long career as a highly skilled and trusted mechanic. Owen was a man of faith and was a member of Cayce United Methodist Church. He was a proud, loving husband, Dad and Pe-Pa and will be sorely missed by all.

Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Nettie; daughter Marilyn; son Owen Jr. (Jeanette); grandchildren Shannon (Phillip) Duvall and Bryan (Katie) Livingston; great-grandchildren Logan, Molly and Abby; great-great-grandchild Payton; as well as brothers Wilson (Dot), Jack (Rose) and Larry (Jackie) Livingston and many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cayce United Methodist Church, a military or other charity of one's choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

