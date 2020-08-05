Owen L. Livingston Sr. -- Cayce

Owen was born July 4, 1929 in Woodford to the late Annie Belle and Claude Livingston. He proudly served in the United States Army as well as the South Carolina National Guard for several years and had a long career as a highly skilled and trusted mechanic. Owen was a man of faith and was a member of Cayce United Methodist Church. He was a proud, loving husband, Dad and Pe-Pa and will be sorely missed by all.