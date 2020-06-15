Owen Ford -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENMARK -- Owen Ford, 68, of 153 Willow St., died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence.

We ask that everyone follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and services.

