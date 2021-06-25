 Skip to main content
Otite 'T' Glover -- Bamberg
Otite 'T' Glover -- Bamberg

Otite "T" Glover

BAMBERG -- Otite "T" Glover, 60, of 121 Pentecostal St., died Monday, June 21, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Natasha Glover.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Ebinezer UMC Cemetery, Ulmer.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a mask must be worn while attending all services.

