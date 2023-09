NEW JERSEY — Graveside services for Mr. Otis Wright, 78, of New Jersey, and formerly of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5337 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Wright passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell, New Jersey.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

