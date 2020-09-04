Otis Shane Farman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- In loving memory of Otis Shane Farman, who passed away in Orangeburg, this past weekend at age 35.
He was born April 11, 1985, in Bamberg.
He leaves behind two beautiful children, Aleyah Cheyenne Farman and Gavin Shane Farman; the love of his life, Cindy Carter, and her two kids, Maddox and Bella; his parents, Ben Farman and Corennne Metts Oppenheim; stepdad, Bill Oppenheim; brothers Johnny and Albert Farman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; also Gage. He really loved that dog.
He was predeceased by his brother, Sam Farman; and sister, Jennifer Sanford.
Family and friends may stop by at his home on Sunday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.
