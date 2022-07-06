 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Otis Peoples -- Orangeburg

Mr. Otis Peoples, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ruby Peoples, 212 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

