Otis Peoples -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Otis Peoples, 81, of Orangeburg,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 100 Mount Zion Church Road, Cope, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Darryl E. Waymyers is officiating.

Mr. Peoples passed away on Thursday, June 23, at his residence.

Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ruby Peoples, 212 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation.

