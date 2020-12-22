 Skip to main content
Otis McKnight Jr. -- Summerville
SUMMERVILLE -- Otis McKnight Jr., 50, of Summerville, passed away Dec. 18, 2020. Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at New Macedonia Community Church, 1581 Haneybranch Road, Summerville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

