Otis McKnight Jr. -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Otis McKnight Jr., 50, of Summerville, passed away Dec. 18, 2020. Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at New Macedonia Community Church, 1581 Haneybranch Road, Summerville.