Otis Fillmore Shuler -- Providence

Leading by example was a custom Otis practiced across all environments, as a pillar to his community. He was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, Founding Member of Providence Fire Department, former member of Knights of Pythias Lodge 80 and South Carolina Pork Board. Otis was reared in the First Baptist Church of Elloree before becoming an active member of Providence United Methodist Church as an adult. As a member of the Providence Church and community, Otis was dedicated to helping others-always accountable for lending a hand to those in need, regardless of circumstance. Additionally, he led by example by coaching Little League baseball and Midget football across many seasons when his children were young.

While Otis selflessly lent his talents to others, he most enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. As encouraged by extended members of his family, he was an enthusiastic follower of Clemson Football. Those celebratory gatherings provided Otis with the opportunity to share his skills as an aspiring chef, sharing personalized recipes with those he loved most. Otis leaves behind a large family, one that will remember him as a committed farmer, faithful member of the Providence community, loving husband, adoring father, affectionate grandfather, and remarkable brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Surrounding COVID-19, details pertaining to the arrangements of a memorial service will be disclosed by the family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, c/o Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.

