Oscar Vance Kittrell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Oscar Vance Kittrell, 96, went to his eternal rest on June 27, 2021. He was born April 10, 1925, the son of Oscar Kittrell and Bertha Elizabeth Austin Kittrell. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Caroline Whetstone Kittrell (1929-1994) and his son, Jerry Vance Kittrell (1951-2016).

Vance grew up in Orangeburg, the youngest and the last living of six children: brother: Garnette (Lucille Bozard); sisters: Florine (Luther) Culler; Louise (Carl) Spears; Mollie (Leon Brice) Fogle; Lenior (Sammie) Ficaro. Having held several jobs as a youth, Vance went to work for R.C. King Furniture after his marriage to Caroline. Later, he drove a beer truck for Smoak Distributing and had two stints as a grocery store owner. After retirement, Vance married Iris Simpson Arant Kittrell in 2001. He taught himself the art of stained-glass creation, then taught that to senior citizens at Orangeburg County Council on Aging, The Methodist Oaks, and First Baptist Family Life Center; his creations are on display in several locations in South Carolina. He was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova.