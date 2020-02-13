Oscar Boyd Rutland -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Oscar Boyd Rutland, 85, of Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Funeral services for Mr. Rutland will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, with the Rev. Kevin Sprague officiating. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Rutland was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Bamberg, to the late David Simpson Rutland and the late Bertha Hughes Rutland Jones.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years, was a disabled veteran, and a member of the V.F.W. for 50 years.