Oscar Boyd Rutland -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mr. Oscar Boyd Rutland, 85, of Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Funeral services for Mr. Rutland will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, with the Rev. Kevin Sprague officiating. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Rutland was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Bamberg, to the late David Simpson Rutland and the late Bertha Hughes Rutland Jones.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years, was a disabled veteran, and a member of the V.F.W. for 50 years.

Mr. Rutland is survived by children, Leilani Louise Gonzalez of Freeland, Washington, Johnnie Michael Lebow of Lincoln, Nebraska, Cindy Mae Brown of Lakeside, California, Michael Shawn Rutland of El Cajon, California, Gary Paul Rutland of Santee, California; grandson, Daniel Harris Rutland of New Hampshire; siblings, Tina (Ron) Peterson of Moncks Corner, Lexie (Wesley) Payne of Orangeburg, Rae Owens of Bonneau, Bonnie (Thomas) Bates of Gray Court, David Rhondelle (Karen) Rutland of Midlothian, Va., Everette (Shirley) Jones of North Charleston; sister-in-law, Brenda Rutland of White Oak, N.C.; caregiver, Nathaniel Frye of Bamberg; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Louise Miller Lebow Rutland; son, Jack Allen Lebow; and brother, David Earl Rutland.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC
287 McGee Street
Bamberg, SC 29003
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC
287 McGee Street
Bamberg, SC 29003
Feb 14
Committal
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:35AM
South End Cemetery
South Carlisle Street
Bamberg, SC 29003
