 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orneda R. Pierce -- Columbia
0 comments

Orneda R. Pierce -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orneda R. Pierce

COLUMBIA -- Miss Orneda R. Pierce, 44, of Columbia, and formerly of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with limited attendance. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Service of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News