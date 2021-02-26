Orneda R. Pierce -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Miss Orneda R. Pierce, 44, of Columbia, and formerly of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with limited attendance. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Service of St. Matthews.