ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Ms. Orisher W. McDaniel, 103, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 1:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 1330 Ridgewood Dr., Orangeburg, SC, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. McDaniel passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at PruittHealth-Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com