Oreatha Mays-Evans

AIKEN -- Oreatha Mays-Evans, 52, of 2907 Catawba St., passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Bryan Mays, 1418 Wyman St., Aiken, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.