 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oreatha Mays-Evans -- Aiken
0 comments

Oreatha Mays-Evans -- Aiken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oreatha Mays-Evans

AIKEN -- Oreatha Mays-Evans, 52, of 2907 Catawba St., passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Bryan Mays, 1418 Wyman St., Aiken, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News