Orbia L. 'Busta' Gilmore -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Orbia I. "Busta" Gilmore, 94, of 551 Bowman Ave., Bowman, S.C., 29018, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.