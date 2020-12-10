Orbia I. 'Busta' Gilmore Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Orbia I. “Busta” Gilmore Jr., 94, of 551 Bowman Ave., Bowman, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Gilmore died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.